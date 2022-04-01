JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JAGI remained flat at $GBX 385 ($5.04) during trading hours on Friday. 105,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,976. The company has a market cap of £376.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.08. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 339.23 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.72).

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.