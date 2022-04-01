JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target to $8.00

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $7.81. 240,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

