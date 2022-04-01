JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 146,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

