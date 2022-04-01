JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $135.31. 15,600,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

