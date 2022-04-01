JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price to SEK 635

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.11.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 66,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,921. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

