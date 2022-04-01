JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.88). 296,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,912. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £309.93 million and a PE ratio of 124.33.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.