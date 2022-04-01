JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.88). 296,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,912. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £309.93 million and a PE ratio of 124.33.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

