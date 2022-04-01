JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 3.30% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

