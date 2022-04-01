JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.09). Approximately 331,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 331,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 452.45. The stock has a market cap of £743.20 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.