JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 360 ($4.72). 92,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 338.10 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 568.40 ($7.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.05.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
