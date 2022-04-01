JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 360 ($4.72). 92,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 338.10 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 568.40 ($7.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.05.

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

