JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,798 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.