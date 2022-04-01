JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading 1.2% Higher

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. 757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

