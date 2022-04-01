Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given New €27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from €28.50 ($31.32) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JGHHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHHY remained flat at $$6.10 during trading hours on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

