Karura Price Hits $1.79 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Karura has a market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Karura has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.