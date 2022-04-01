Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Hits $914,549.81

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $914,549.81 and approximately $270,907.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

