Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $770.47 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Kava has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00009856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $770.47 million and $136.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00208875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.47 or 0.00431106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 168,111,841 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

