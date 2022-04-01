Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:KYN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 948,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,479. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.