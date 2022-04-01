Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.26. 38,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

