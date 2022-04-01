Kendall Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

