Kendall Capital Management Buys 11,049 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. 50,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

