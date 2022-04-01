Kendall Capital Management Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

NYSE URI traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $352.88. 6,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

