Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.74. 219,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.82.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

