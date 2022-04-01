Kendall Capital Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. 28,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,443. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

