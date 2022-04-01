Kendall Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.81 on Friday, reaching $620.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $590.02 and its 200-day moving average is $571.53. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,519,052. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

