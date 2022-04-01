Kendall Capital Management Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. 26,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

