Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE HI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 10,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

