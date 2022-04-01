Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $7,971,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

HZO stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

