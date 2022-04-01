Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,929. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

