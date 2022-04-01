Kendall Capital Management Purchases 2,120 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,691. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $98.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

