Kendall Capital Management Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,832,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TEGNA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 30,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,541. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

