Kendall Capital Management Sells 540 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.50. 33,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.58 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.72. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

