Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.65

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.65 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 100.85 ($1.32). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 101.30 ($1.33), with a volume of 4,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($176.84) to £136 ($178.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £179.15 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In other news, insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of £105 ($137.54) per share, with a total value of £297,675 ($389,933.19).

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

