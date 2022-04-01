KeyCorp Boosts Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target to $55.00

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HAYN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Haynes International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
