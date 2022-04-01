KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,190,698 shares.The stock last traded at $22.19 and had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. American Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

