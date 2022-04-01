Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 11.5%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 7,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The stock has a market cap of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidoz (KDOZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.