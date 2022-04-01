Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 11.5%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 7,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a market cap of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Kidoz alerts:

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.