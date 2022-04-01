Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Major Shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc Sells 3,999,919 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KRP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 331,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.