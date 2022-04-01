Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 357,904 shares.The stock last traded at $16.67 and had previously closed at $16.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

