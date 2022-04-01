Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.03. 1,475,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.