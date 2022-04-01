Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 151,431 shares.The stock last traded at $65.26 and had previously closed at $65.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.31.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

