Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 190,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,134. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $50.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

