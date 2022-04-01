Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as high as C$7.47. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 5,885,256 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

