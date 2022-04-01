Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.31 ($103.63).

Several brokerages recently commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday.

FRA KGX opened at €60.00 ($65.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.12. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

