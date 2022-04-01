Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $19.21 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.