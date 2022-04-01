KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.27. 1,181,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

