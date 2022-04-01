KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. KLA comprises 2.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.39. 31,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.86. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.