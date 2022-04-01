Kobocoin (KOBO) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Kobocoin has traded up 132.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kobocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kobocoin has a market cap of $619,949.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,592.04 or 0.99907187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00345754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00139902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kobocoin Profile

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kobocoin’s official website is kobocoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments. “

Kobocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kobocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

