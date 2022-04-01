Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,193. The firm has a market cap of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kopin by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kopin by 189.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 12.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.