Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.53% of Koppers worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $8,894,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $3,318,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 109,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.