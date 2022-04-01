Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

KRNT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.58 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $181.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

