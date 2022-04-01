KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.89% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

