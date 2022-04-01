Kryll Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00108518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,184,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.